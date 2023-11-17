bTV Media Group with a prestigious distinction in the "ESG Awards" competition by PwC

The socially responsible initiative "The Good Example" by bTV Media Group was awarded in the "Educational program" category at the PricewaterhouseCoopers "ESG Awards" competition. The award was accepted by the chief financial and executive director of the company, Tonislav Popov. The awards are given to companies and organizations that implement effective ESG strategies and business practices with a positive impact on the environment.

"We are happy to successfully develop green practices in the creation of television content and manage to engage society in socially significant initiatives. In this way, we help people make responsible decisions for sustainability and environmental protection," commented Tonislav Popov, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of bTV Media Group.

"Over 90 applications have been submitted in the various categories, and we think this shows an increased interest in sustainability and promises that many positive things will happen in Bulgaria in this field," says Albena Markova, partner, Consulting Services South-Eastern Europe at PwC.

bTV Media Group is actively developing its ESG strategy by reducing its carbon footprint on the environment; putting people at the center of everything; responsible content creation; honest and transparent management. In recent years, the company, as part of the large family of CME and the international company PPF Group, continues to participate in social causes and civic initiatives, giving voice, informing, and educating the public. All projects of high social importance are realized under the umbrella of the social brand "The Good Example", within which the media group supports young talents, people in need and the Bulgarian nature. The emblematic campaign "Let's Clean Bulgaria together" has been uniting the volunteer model in the country for more than 10 years and bTV Media Group applies internationally certified green practices in content creation.