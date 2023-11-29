bTV Media Group with an open lecture at Sofia University

The CEO of bTV Media Group, Ralf Bartoleit, and journalist Petar Nanev, who was chosen as reporter of the year in the media's internal competition, met with journalism students at the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication at Sofia University. They discussed with the future journalists the challenges of reporting from the world's conflict flashpoints.

The topic of the open lecture, "Israel's war against Hamas and the challenges of reporters on the ground," sparked the students' interest and questions related to the challenges facing any team reporting from a war zone. Ralf Bartoleit and journalist Peter Nanev shared their long experience as journalists and talked about the quick decisions that must be made - both by a team in the hot spot and by the management of a media outlet.