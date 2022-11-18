Today, November 18, bTV News have celebrated 22 years since the first broadcast. The editorial management team of bTV honored its best colleagues for 2022 during the media's traditional internal competition. Anton Hekimyan, director of “bTV News, Current Affairs and Sports”, awarded the best performers in various categories after an election process.

The awards of 2022 went to:

Stoyan Georgiev - “Reporter of the year”

Alexander Osichenko – “Operator of the year”

Rosen Tsvetkov - “Producer of the year – News“

Dea Manolova and Ralina Tropankeva – “Producers of the year – Current Affairs"

Petar Bakardjiev – “Sports journalist of the year”

Tsvetana Balabanova – “International editor of the year”

Dani Atanasova – “Correspondent of the year in Bulgaria”

Desislava Mincheva – Raul - “Correspondent of the year from abroad”

Sofia Kratchanova – “Web editor of the year”

Kaloyana Klimentova - "Video editor of the year"

Boris Dimitrov - “Graphic Designer of the year”

Petar Tomov - special award for overall contribution