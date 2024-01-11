bTV Story with impressive results and more premiere titles

The second season of sensation Golden Boy will be part of the channel's selection this year

Just a month after its debut, bTV Story, the newest channel in bTV Media Group's portfolio, is achieving outstanding success and outperforming competing niche channels. A variety of premiere titles of contemporary productions are among the channel's most watched programmes. Sensation Golden Boy is a viewer favourite in primetime on bTV Story, attracting an average of 8.7% of viewers (GARB, All4+) since the beginning of the year, thus ranking first among thematic channels. "Forbidden Fruit" lovebirds Eda Eje and Berk Oktay took their relationship to the premiere romance series "Relationship Status: It's Complicated," with the new series preferred by 7.5% of TV viewers (GARB, All4+) in the period Jan. 1-10, 2024.

bTV Story is aimed at the whole family and from the start has offered a rich programme with content and top titles from around the world that immediately managed to grab viewers' attention. The selection of provocative and hit productions has given bTV Story the fourth place in viewership since the beginning of 2024 in the most watched time slot 19:00-23:00, which positions it right after the three national TV channels - bTV, NOVA and BNT1 (GARB, All4+).

In the bTV Story program, viewers can enjoy the premiere episodes of the hit series - "The Family" (every weekday at 19:00), "Golden Boy" (every weekday at 20:00), "Relationship Status. ) and "Hear Me Out" (every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm), as well as the telenovelas "Blinding Sun" (every weekday at 4:00 pm), "Stepmom" (every weekday at 5:00 pm) and "Pantanal" (every weekday at 6:00 pm). All premiere series airing on bTV Story are available online on VOYO, with users of the platform able to take advantage of the opportunity to watch episodes of "The Family," "Golden Boy" and "Relationship Status: It's Complicated" 7 days before they air.

On weekends, bTV Story offers a "Romantic Movie Afternoon" with two exciting cinema titles at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, as well as a crime slot at 10:30 pm with the classics of the genre - "Agatha Christie Murder Mysteries" on Saturdays and "The Miss Marple Crime Cases" on Sundays.

Immediately following the end of season one of "Golden Boy" bTV Story viewers will be able to catch the current second season, episodes of which will air immediately after their premiere in our southern neighbor.

#EmotionsForSharing