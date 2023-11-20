Finalists of the German Language Debate visit bTV News

Participants in the National Youth German Debates visited bTV News to get a closer look at the process of making TV news. Their host and guide was Kristina Baxanova, Editor-in-Chief of International News, who was the patron of the „Jugend debattiert“ debate competition for the third year. Alexander Stefanov and Vasilena Lyubomirova from 73. "Vladislav Gramatik" School, Ivan Mandjukov from 91. NEG "Prof. Konstantin Galabov" - Sofia and Edis Naim from "Hristo Botev" Language School - Kardzhali, got acquainted with the work in the newsroom. They met with journalists from bTV's editorial team, watched a news broadcast and went behind the scenes of "The Nikolaos Tsitiridis Show".