Nearly 280,000 volunteers in Bulgaria cleaned 2,832 tons of waste on September 17

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions in places, the tenth edition of the largest volunteer action in our country "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" motivated 279,343 volunteers to join hundreds of actions for cleaning, beautification and afforestation on the territory of the entire country. Under the motto "Lend A Hand To Nature", the great cleaning of Bulgaria on September 17 was part for the sixth time in a row of the World Clean Up Day (World Clean Up Day 2022), which this year united 191 countries and 60 million volunteers, who collected over 303 thousands of tons of waste.

2,832.25 tons of waste were collected within the campaign according to the data of the Ministry of Environment and Water, a partner of the initiative. 412 unregulated landfills and 3,457 polluted areas were cleaned from the country's map in this year's campaign. Thanks to the expanded scope of the initiative, 282 sites were renovated and improved, including places for recreation in natural parks and cultural and historical monuments. This year the campaign also focuses on restoring places affected by natural disasters such as floods and fires. The community center in the village of Karavelovo, Karlovo, was cleaned and restored so that it could be used again as a place for social activities and support for the population in the region. The area around the Rila Monastery, which was affected by fires, was cleaned and prepared for afforestation. This year the campaign is supported by an extremely large number of schools – 575!

*The data provided includes partial information from the districts of Sliven, Yambol and Pernik.

Five areas in the country attracted the most volunteers in the big cleanup. The leading position was won by Ruse with 26,824 people, followed by the volunteers in Burgas – 26,465. In 2019, when the last large-scale actions were held before the pandemic, the two regions again took the first two places, but in the opposite order. In the top 5 of the most active regions, according to the data of the regional administrations, there are also Varna - 17,128 people, Pazardzhik - 12,175 people and Blagoevgrad - 10,650 people.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands of volunteers and representatives of institutions and businesses, popular Bulgarians, journalists and beloved faces from the screen took part in the cleaning action. bTV Media Group thanks all the volunteers and partners who joined the initiative this year as well.