Nikoleta Madanska returns to the sports department of bTV

Sports journalist Nikoleta Madanska returns to bTV News this week after a period of maternity. She joins her colleagues in the sports editorial department and will be presenter of the weekday and weekend sports newscasts as well as a reporter.

"We are delighted to welcome Nikoleta back to our outstanding team of producers, presenters, reporters and web editors for sports content creation. I am confident that with her experience and knowledge she will adapt quickly and contribute to the quality presentation of sports news on air," says Vladislava Lazarova, Executive Producer, Sports and Web Content Manager, News, Current Affairs and Sports at bTV.