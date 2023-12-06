Svetoslav Ivanov participates in a conference on Bulgaria's foreign policy strategy

On December 4, bTV journalist and host of the "120 Minutes" current affairs show Svetoslav Ivanov participated in a conference on the challenges and opportunities facing Bulgaria's foreign policy, with a focus on the goals and objectives of drafting a national document on Bulgaria's foreign policy strategy. The event was hosted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel.

The host of "120 Minutes" moderated a panel discussion entitled "New challenges and horizontal aspects of foreign policy". During the discussion, which was attended by the diplomat prof. Zdravko Popov and the entrepreneurs Svilen Rangelov and Raicho Raykov, topics such as the fight against misinformation, the transition to green energy, new aspects in communication and public diplomacy, working with Bulgarian communities abroad, etc. were discussed.