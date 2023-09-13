"The Voice of Bulgaria" on bTV was the most watched program at the start of its season.

The launch of "The Voice of Bulgaria" on bTV was the most watched TV format on Sunday night, with the strongest start among the first episodes of the main TV formats launched this autumn (All4+, source: GARB). The premiere episode of the beloved music show, broadcast in prime time on 10 September at 20:00 on bTV, had 37.5% of TV viewers riveted to the screen, compared to a 23.8% audience share in the show's time slot for the program on the main media competitor (All4+, source: GARB).

The opening episode of "The Voice of Bulgaria" also has the highest average number of viewers compared to the average number of viewers of the first episodes of the main TV formats launched so far for the autumn 2023 season (All4+, source GARB). Traditionally, "The Voice of Bulgaria" enjoys great interest from viewers, and the high results this year also confirm the excellent quality of bTV's production.

In search of the new "Voice of Bulgaria" - in a wonderful mood, with a smile, strong emotions and "fighting tooth and claw", the coaches embarked on the tenth anniversary season of the musical reality show. The stellar Maria Ilieva, DARA, Miro and Ivan Lechev as early as Sunday took advantage of the new awesome SUPER BLOCK BUTTON, which was put in as a new rule starting this season. The super button enables each of the four to "clear their way" to the coveted contestant, with the hope of attracting Bulgaria's best voices to their team!

More amazing contestants, interesting stories, great energy, surprises and incredible twists are to come in the Blind Auditions and throughout the new season of "The Voice of Bulgaria" 10. The bar has been raised high, and what is happening on the stage will literally go "out of control" - this Sunday, September 17, at 20:00 on bTV.