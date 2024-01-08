The world-famous Dancing Stars format returns this spring on bTV

bTV has acquired the rights to broadcast "Dancing Stars", one of the most popular and glamorous shows on television. The show is licensed by BBC Studios and follows celebrities from a variety of backgrounds as they learn, master and perform with their professional partner an exciting and entertaining combination of ballroom and Latin dance in front of a live audience.

The bTV show, which returns to the airwaves after 15 years, will feature celebrities from the world of show business, cultural and social life in Bulgaria. The participants' performances will be judged live by a jury and by bTV viewers through voting, and the winner will be awarded a special title.

"Dancing Stars" was created in 2004 and quickly became a global phenomenon, performed in 61 countries around the world, including Australia, the USA, India, as well as many European countries. In the U.S., the popular show has won 18 Emmy Awards in the categories of directing, cinematography and costume design, and in 2021 it won Best Choreography for a Reality Program. In the UK, it won the 2007 Golden Rose for Best Variety Show, competing against reality programmes from 12 other countries. It won two awards for Best Reality Show at the Tric Awards, and in 2022 won the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Theatre Arts) Must-See Moment Award. In 2023, the series won the National Television Award for Best Talent Show and the BAFTA Award for Best Entertainment Programme Team.

"Dancing Stars is one of the latest productions soon to delight bTV viewers. With it, the media reinforces its drive to serve quality and entertaining entertainment content that will bring the whole family together in front of the small screen.

It's time for fun.

Stay tuned for bTV's spring TV season!