Along Тhe Rhodopes With "Pirinsko" Is Among The Finalists In Effie Europe 2022

The golden winner in one of the most socially responsible and inspiring categories of the national advertising efficiency awards Effie Bulgaria - "Positive change" - Pirinsko's campaign - "Leisure Train Car", received a prestigious nomination in the Best of Europe 2022 category of the international edition of the competition. The initiative of Carlsberg Bulgaria is supported by the creative power of the most effective agency of 2021 – Noble Graphics, member of BACA.

In January this year we told you about the campaign in the promotion of which bTV Media Group took an active part. The project was reinforced on the web platforms of the media, as well as reflected in special materials in the morning weekend block of bTV Media Group - "This Saturday" with the participation of a representative of the civil association "For the narrow-gauge railway". Thanks to the large-scale communication framework, the project won a large number volunteers to improve the stops along the route.

"Positive change" is one of the new categories that joined the global Effie competition at the local level in Bulgaria. As a long-standing partner supporting efficiency in all its forms, as well as socially responsible initiatives, bTV Media Group is committed to important social causes and partnerships that develop civil society and are based on shared ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) standards for sustainable and responsible investing.

"Part of bTV Media Group's development strategy is to continue to create new opportunities for our partners by enriching communication solutions for sustainable business," says Dessislava Proeva, Commercial Director at bTV Media Group and a long-time member of the jury of Effie Bulgaria and Effie Europe. Consumer focus on socially responsible brands is placing campaigns with a case more and more central in people's minds, and bTV Media Group, together with opinion leaders across all of its platforms, believes in fostering sustainable behavior among audiences who proactively seek out such content.

Among the finalists in the Effie Europe competition this year are two more campaigns of Bulgarian agencies - HUMAN's "Important Choices" in the category "Positive change - Trademarks" and "You have the right to Bulgaria" by The Smarts in the Best of Europe competition, category "State institutions and public services'.