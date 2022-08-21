BoneX In “Gamer” – The ABC’s of Crypto Trading

The idea

In a series of guest appearances by crypto experts from the crypto exchange BoneX, which is focused on digital currency trading, we revealed more about the crypto world to the viewers of bTV Action's “Gamer” show. In the natural context of the show, viewers got into the topic of what crypto and gaming have in common and how NFTs fit into this whole system.

Presence

We sought an answer to the question of whether we are entering a new era – that of the Metaverse, and how cryptocurrency will fit into it. In the natural environment of gamers, we looked at how cryptocurrencies are becoming more amenable to gamification and rumors of an attempt to bring gamification into real life with move-to-earn, a kind of promotion of healthy living with a crypto-incentive.

Naturally, we also developed the topic in the direction of whether Bulgarians invest in crypto currencies and why the Bitcoin will only increase its value in the future. We spread the word about crypto job opportunities where there is a shortage of staff and a huge number of vacancies for crypto professionals.

Each of the visits that followed built on the information from the previous. We also made a logical connection with the topic of crypto mining. It turns out that mining is solving a small part of a very complex equation that all crypto miners have been struggling with for over 8 years now.

We also found an answer to the question of how crypto mining - and more precisely the side generated heat - can be used in the future and in the household, as well as the meaning of getting involved in crypto mining and why even the weakest computer has a place in the hands of the skilled investor.

With these many growing questions, the visiting specialists shed light on the idea of whether we are actually predicting the future by harnessing all this computing power and whether the "stars" of the internet space are the key to the mass adoption of crypto.

We further rolled out the communication on the “Two Gamers And A Half” podcast to each of the crypto experts' TV appearances, where a sort of crash course in crypto basics, or in other words, "Crypto First Aid," was held. We explained exactly what crypto is - explained in the simplest yet meaningful way. Some of the things fans of the format learned were also why Bitcoin is king and if it will remain so forever, what the VR future holds and how it relates to crypto. We have also enhanced the content with topics such as why digital currency will be needed and when we can expect this to happen not only in theory but also in practice.

Client: BoneX

Brand: BoneX

Season: Spring 2022

Channels: bTV, bTV Sport, bWeb