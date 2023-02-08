Campaign In Collaboration With bTV Is Part Of egta’s Collection Оf Creative TV Campaigns

How do you launch a product grabbing the viewer's attention in prime time TV?

The third edition of egta's (European trade body for marketers of advertising solutions) creative collection brought together the most distinctive campaigns from the TV airwaves and one of the most memorable integrations, realised entirely on bTV, is part of them.

Traditionally, the collection explores creativity and collaboration between media, advertisers and agencies and highlights the potential of TV as the main driver of effectiveness for results across the media mix.

This year, however, the issue places a special emphasis on the creative power of TV's commercial departments. In this collection, they are the ones under the spotlight.

The campaigns collected have something in common: brilliant minds coming together to give brands what they need. They showcase the different ways that sales teams can go beyond traditional linear and online TV channel selling to meet the needs of advertisers, offering creative, unique and bespoke solutions. This is precisely how bTV Media Group collaborated with its direct client Froneri Bulgaria on the launch of the brand's new ice cream flavour - NUII.

The scenic shots amidst the wildlife of the Philippines, the emotion-filled atmosphere and the thirst for adventure, created a natural context to associate the new brand of Froneri Bulgaria - NUII ice creams to the content of the format, and the host of the sixth season "gave" his voice to the message in the commercial.

The exciting partnership with NUII ice creams kicked off with a SURVIVOR sponsorship that rolled out across the broadcast period. With a rotation of diverse visual creatives communicating NUII's different flavors, we stated the natural connection to the overall feeling of nature, freedom and adventure. A week before the NUII ice cream video premiered, we warmed up the audience through the brand's cut-in format in the weather forecast ahead of the Central News Feed. We weaved NUII's image word styling into the forecast script in sync with the brand's alternative advertising form.

On the day of the ad video launch, and the day after, with a special transition effect, we realized a smooth flow into a premium ad block in which we aired the NUII ice cream spot positioned in a first and exclusive position. Following the premiere of the spot, we rolled out the brand communication across a variety of time slots in the bTV schedule. We developed the NUII tie-in along the lines of a tempting ice cream adventure and during the emotional finale of SURVIVOR with organic brand presence through an effective 3D mapping, integrated into the studio set.

The client shared his great satisfaction with the campaign: “The collaboration between Survivor and NUII (our new premium brand) was the perfect supportive campaign in the year of the launch. The brand personality and nature of the product match perfectly with the Survivor storytelling to challenge yourself to explore the new and unknown. We are very happy that we found common ground and enough synergies to promote the brand for the first time even in the promo videos of the show, which allows the brand to stand out in a natural way. I believe that we continue building the foundations of a successful and long-term cooperation, which will lead to an even more efficient and memorable experience for all our customers,” shared Alexander Kotev, Regional Group Brand Manager, Froneri Bulgaria.