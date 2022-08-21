Milka Ice Cream In Before Noon

The idea

We created a thematic video series on the air of Before Noon, in which, under the title "While a scoop of ice cream melts", we put three different case studies, looking for answers from specialists.

In the videos we integrated Milka ice creams into shots with a focus on tenderness, relationships and shared experience, building up with a culinary video in which Milka ice creams inspired a culinary expert to execute a modern dessert recipe with the main ingredient –ice cream.

Implementation

In three short, dynamic, funny videos, we raised the topics:

How do you make up with your boyfriend while a scoop of ice cream melts?

How to prepare one of the trendiest desserts of the moment while a scoop of ice cream melts?

Is it easy to talk to a stranger while a scoop of ice cream melts?

The videos illustrated the theme that surely the way to others goes through ourselves. So if we accept ourselves as we are, if we like ourselves and have confidence in ourselves, even for the time until a scoop of ice cream melts, we will surely be able to create a desire to be seen again.

We deployed the brand integration of Milka ice creams in the context that in a variety of situations, such as when we are walking in the park, waiting for a vehicle or just eating ice cream, it is quite natural that someone catches our attention. A specialist psychologist gave guidance on how to overcome the fear of rejection, so as not to miss your chance, as well as how we can overcome self-limitations, and only while the ice cream scoop melts.

We developed the code for creating a good emotion and smile in a culinary video. The recipe showed that everything is a matter of choice, of balance and combination. In the three stages in the preparation of the dessert, the culinary master used two flavors of Milka ice creams, creating pleasure and conveying the message that every bite of this extremely delicious food should bring the experience of enjoyment shared with our loved ones.

Client: Froneri Bulgaria

Brand: Milka ice cream

Season: Spring 2022

Channel: bTV