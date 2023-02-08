Multiple Faces From bSTARS Included In Forbes Bulgaria’s Top 70 Bulgarian Celebrities List

Names that have risen to prominence on the air of bTV Media Group formats and series. Opinion leaders and entertainment hosts. Proven professionals who have discovered a universe of new appearances in titles across bTV - all of them can be found in the annual ranking of Forbes Bulgaria magazine - Top 70 Bulgarian celebrities.

The list introduces us to hosts, producers, performers, actors and comedians whose career path started or continues at bTV Media Group.

Most recently, the host of the evening show, Nikolaos Tsitiridis, who since this year is also the creative producer of the show, and who is part of the ranking at number 22, was also the host of the tenth anniversary of the first Forbes Bulgaria "30 under 30" selection.

30 Under 30 Hall of Fame took place in January at the Regional Center for Contemporary Arts “Toplocentrala” and brought together entrepreneurs, athletes, creative personalities and individuals with an active civic stance.