Samsung The Sero - The Main Character Of " Digital Thursday

We implemented the integration of a Samsung The Sero television set on the thematic “Digital Thursday", when the weekly episode of the show is dedicated to life on the Internet and social networks and the phenomena that influence the show. The Sero took a central position in the studio, where it became one of the main characters, taking part in all of the activities and games provided in the episode. Nikolaos showed the impressive possibilities for connecting and controlling the TV directly from his phone, as well as its movement in horizontal and vertical mode, which we showed through a virtual tour of the homes of the guests of the show - actresses Luiza Grigorova and Vesela Babinova on the screen of The Sero.

We used a stopwatch from a smartphone directly on the TV to time a competition. And we showed the full potential of The Sero's vertical mode via social media - in the fun game "Guess the word" where the actresses and the host one after another chose a fun filter that changes their faces from the application "Snapchat" and uttered words that the others had the task to guess without hearing, only by watching on the TV.

We also enhanced the brand's presence with Samsung The Sero graphics, woven into a beautiful animated video screensaver, visualized on the TV screen in general panoramic shots of the studio.

In addition, Nikolaos Tsitiridis became an ambassador for Samsung The Sero in his personal Instagram profile through a video showing the product's functionality, as well as through a series of behind-the-scenes teaser stories before the product placement in the show.