The Right Smart Gift For The Whole Family

Choosing a universally good gift for your loved ones just got easier. With the launch of the latest Huawei Watch D smartwatch across the store network of Yettel Bulgaria, the telecommunications operator offers consumers a suitable product for the whole family.

To best illustrate the benefits of the Huawei Watch D, Yettel chose to collaborate with the beloved family duo and faces from the air of bTV - Sasho Kadiev and Kateto Evro. In the latest video from the “Smart Review” series on Yettel Bulgaria's YouTube channel, Sasho tells the audience about his choice and what makes it so useful for the daily lives of both athletes and even their older parents. Huawei Watch D is the first smartwatch that measures blood pressure precisely and does ECG analysis, in addition to other features including over 70 sports modes, health indicators and long battery life.

In the video we see a surprised and delighted Kateto Evro as she receives the gift from her son. With genuine humor and in a natural family collaboration, the two recreate the emotion and peace of mind that the Huawei Watch D provides.

This is the second video for which Yettel Bulgaria has invited a face from the air of bTV for its YouTube series.

