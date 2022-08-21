Three Faces, Three Campaigns And Three Causes With The Faces Of bSTARS

You can always change the world around you, and you can always see the real impact of your actions when you have faithful and loyal followers who follow your example.

This is exactly what the opinion leaders from the bTV Media Group portfolio - bSTARS - strive to achieve, engaging the attention of their large audience.

At the beginning of the summer, the sunny host Dessi Stoyanova, the reporter who changes lives - Kristina Gazieva, and the late night show host who keeps making us smile - Nikolaos Tsitiridis participated in several different campaigns, each with its own message and cause.

The echo of nature

The host of "Before noon" traditionally enjoys projects with meaning, which is why she chose to draw attention to her followers about the fragile state of nature. She took to her personal social networks with a message in the European Commission's #climateconnect campaign, with a call and mission that if we change the way we consume, dispose and travel, the harmful emissions that we all as end users generate can decrease by 40 and 70% by 2050, according to the latest UN climate change report.

Kristina Gazieva and the path to success

bTV journalist Kristina Gazieva participated as an inspiring speaker in the country's first "National Conference for Young Leaders", organized by the "Bulgaria without Borders" Foundation. The participants - children from 4th to 8th grade from the country and abroad, with high achievements and outstanding leadership potential, met with the bTV reporter to hear the story about the path to success, about the journalist's work and about the principles that you have to stand up for every day.

Corporate spirit with a comic twist from Nikolaos

Boosting team spirit is always easier in the company of good humor and genuine laughter. That's why Yettel chose bTV late show host Nikolaos Tsitiridis to host an internal event for over 600 employees outdoors at the Yunak Stadium in the park Borisova Gradina. Employees of the telecommunications company enjoyed dozens of activities and games to the sounds of selected live music and curated sets, as well as delicious food and drinks. All this in the specially arranged summer corners and beach bars under the coolness of the natural shade of trees in the park.

